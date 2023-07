(KGPE) – On August 5th, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will officially welcome the class of 2023. That class does not include Henry Ellard, but Ellard is one step closer to the class of 2024.

He was named a semifinalist on Wednesday, one of 31 semifinalists in the ‘Seniors’ category.

Henry Ellard, a Fresno native (Hoover HS/Fresno State), played 16 years in the NFL. He went to the Pro Bowl three times and he was named first team all-Pro twice.