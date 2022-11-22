(KGPE) – Jalen Moreno-Cropper is 36 yards away from being a 1,000-yard receiver for the Fresno State football team this season. The first 1,000-yard receiver the Bulldogs ever had was Henry Ellard in 1982.

Ellard is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year.

The 28 modern-era semifinalists for the class of 2023 were announced on Tuesday and one of them is Ellard, a former standout at Hoover High School and at Fresno State.

With the Bulldogs, Ellard had 2,947 receiving yards with 25 receiving touchdowns from 1979-1982. His jersey is retired at Fresno State.

In 1983, Henry Ellard was drafted into the NFL in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams. He played for the Rams, for Washington and briefly for New England in his 16 seasons in the league. He had 13,777 receiving yards and was named all-Pro twice.

15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced in January.