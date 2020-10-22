Hawai’i coach Todd Graham calls Fresno State offense “very explosive”

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Did you know there are six new head football coaches in the Mountain West? Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer is one of them, and Hawai’i’s Todd Graham is another.

They will both be at Bulldog Stadium this Saturday.

Graham has plenty of experience at the Division I level. Most recently, he coached at Arizona State in 2017, when DeBoer was in his first season as Fresno State’s offensive coordinator.

“They’re very explosive,” said Graham of Fresno State’s offense. “We’re gonna play against as good a tailback (Ronnie Rivers) as you’re gonna play all year long, probably as good of a receiving corp. They’re very, very explosive offensively. So we gotta make sure that we don’t give them cheap ones, obviously. In both years, 2018 and 2019, the big plays are what decided the game, and turnovers.

“It’s gonna be the same thing as far as what it’s going to take to win the game.”

