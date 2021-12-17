Happy Birthday, Pat Hill! Former Fresno State head football coach is 70 years old

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On the eve of the New Mexico Bowl, Pat Hill is celebrating his 70th birthday. On Friday, the former Fresno State head football coach turned 70 years old.

Hill, who coached the Bulldogs for 15 seasons from 1997-2011, was born on December 17th, 1951. He was the team’s head coach the previous two times Fresno State played in the New Mexico Bowl (2008, 2009).

And he will be at Saturday’s game (11:15 am PT kickoff against UTEP) as Pat Hill is on the Bulldogs’ radio broadcast team.

