Haley Cavinder scores 30 pts, leads Bulldogs to 78-70 win over Nevada

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The last time the Fresno State women’s basketball team played a game, the Bulldogs were on the wrong end of an 81-69 blowout.

On Thursday, Fresno State got back in the win column.

Led by 30 points from sophomore Haley Cavinder, the Mountain West Conference’s leading scorer, the Bulldogs beat Nevada, 78-70.

“I think in the first half, getting to the paint, they were really coming in really hard, crowding,” said Cavinder, who entered the game averaging 20.1 ppg. “So I tried to adjust at halftime and be confident in shooting my outside shots. Once I got that going, then just getting to the free throw line as well.”

Cavinder’s sister, Hanna, added 17 points while Maddi Utti scored 18 (16 in the first half). Fresno State led by as many as 19 points in the game.

“We knew Nevada could hit that pull-up, knew they were a good rebounder,” said Fresno State head football coach Jaime White. “So sometimes the best thing to do after a bad game is just identify some things for ourselves and focus on the future.”

Fresno State (5-5, 3-2 MW) will host Nevada (5-5, 1-4 MW) again on Saturday at 2pm at the Save Mart Center.