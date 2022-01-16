Haley Cavinder on her second triple-double this season: “definitely something cool”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State women’s basketball team beat San Jose State on Saturday behind a triple-double from Haley Cavinder: 17 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists.

And no turnovers.

Cavinder, a junior and the Mountain West’s leading scorer (18.7 ppg), is the first player in Fresno State women’s basketball history to have two triple-doubles in the same season. Against Utah Valley back in November, she had 25 points, 12 rebounds and ten assists.

“I have more of the point guard role this year, so definitely not a goal for triple-doubles,” smiled Cavinder. “But it was definitely a goal of mine to just getting my teammates involved more, finding the open man and understanding the game more…it was just a cool moment, I didn’t realize I had it or zero turnovers. So, definitely something cool.”

Bego Faz Davalos is the only other player in Fresno State women’s basketball history to record a triple-double. She has two, but not in the same season: in 2015 against Cal State Stanislaus and in 2016 against CSUN.