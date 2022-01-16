Haley Cavinder on her second triple-double this season: “definitely something cool”

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State women’s basketball team beat San Jose State on Saturday behind a triple-double from Haley Cavinder: 17 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists.

And no turnovers.

Cavinder, a junior and the Mountain West’s leading scorer (18.7 ppg), is the first player in Fresno State women’s basketball history to have two triple-doubles in the same season. Against Utah Valley back in November, she had 25 points, 12 rebounds and ten assists.

“I have more of the point guard role this year, so definitely not a goal for triple-doubles,” smiled Cavinder. “But it was definitely a goal of mine to just getting my teammates involved more, finding the open man and understanding the game more…it was just a cool moment, I didn’t realize I had it or zero turnovers. So, definitely something cool.”

Bego Faz Davalos is the only other player in Fresno State women’s basketball history to record a triple-double. She has two, but not in the same season: in 2015 against Cal State Stanislaus and in 2016 against CSUN.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am