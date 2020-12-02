Haener on what’s at stake vs Nevada: “I think you just gotta treat it like another game”

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Jake Haener is coming off one of the best games by a quarterback in Fresno State history.

Haener, a junior, passed for 422 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 35-16 win at Utah State.

That game took place on November 14th, the last game the Bulldogs played before a member of their program tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of two games (against San Jose State and San Diego State).

Fresno State (3-1) is scheduled to play at Nevada (5-1) on Saturday. The Bulldogs have a path to the Mountain West championship game if they win.

“I think you just gotta treat it like another game and not put too much pressure on the situation, but understand that it’s a big game and big-time players gotta make big-time plays this week,” said Haener. “And I think the guys know that, I think they’ve been preparing for that and I think we’re excited for the challenge.”

And for the matchup of the top two quarterbacks in the Mountain West: Haener (No. 2) and Carson Strong (No. 1).

Nevada has played two more games this season than Fresno State, and Strong has taken advantage, passing for 1,973 yards with 16 TDs and 2 INTs.