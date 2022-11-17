Fresno State can clinch a spot in the Mountain West Championship game on Saturday with a victory over Nevada. The Bulldogs have won their last five games and climbed up the West Division standings. The championship is set to be played on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“Preparation is the separator in all of this. Just have to prepare at a high level and do everything you can to be as prepared as possible for Saturday night” said senior quarterback Jake Haener.

Kickoff in Reno is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PST as the ‘Dogs face the Wolf Pack.