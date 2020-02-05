Live Now
Grimes, Williams on 3X3U midseason watch list

Fresno State seniors Nate Grimes and New Williams have both been named to the 2020 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship Midseason Watch List.

The 3X3U National Championship will take place during Final Four Weekend in Atlanta, Georgia from April 3rd-5th. Grimes and Williams are two of ten student-athletes currently being considered for the four-man Mountain West team.

Last year, the Bulldogs were represented on Team Mountain West by guard Deshon Taylor. Guard Jahmel Taylor played on the team the previous year, in 2018.

According to a news release, the 3X3U National Championship “is the single-largest gathering of draft-eligible talent in the months leading up to the NBA Draft.”

Bulldog Insider Podcast