GirlPower: Kalen DeBoer talked about Sarah Fuller’s “pretty cool moment” with his two daughters

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team has an important game on Saturday, as the Bulldogs travel to Reno to face Nevada (5-1).

In Athens, Georgia, meanwhile, a different Bulldogs team will be facing Vanderbilt. And for the second week in a row, Sarah Fuller will be on the Commodores.

She made history on Saturday.

Fuller, a goalkeeper on Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team, became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game when she kicked off in the second half.

Vanderbilt’s interim head coach, Todd Fitch, said on Tuesday that Fuller continues to practice with the team and she will be on the travel roster to No. 11 Georgia.

Fresno State does not have any women on its roster. However, head coach Kalen DeBoer is the father of two daughters and he did talk to them about Sarah Fuller.

“My youngest is a football fanatic. She’s got her own playbook and she’ll pull it out about every other week and ask what new plays we put in,” smiled DeBoer. “We watch the film. They’ll record a game and pop it on and she’ll ask what play that was and check it with her playbook.

“They love football, so we certainly talked about it. It’s pretty cool, pretty cool moment in the course of a season where you’re looking for a lot of positives to be able to talk about and celebrate.”