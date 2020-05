FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Add one more quarterback to the mix for the Fresno State football team.

Joseph Campbell, from Bakersfield (Garces High School), has committed as a preferred walk-on, according to BarkBoard.com.

There are currently four quarterbacks listed on the official Fresno State roster.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.