FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team continues conference play on Saturday, hosting UNLV. The Bulldogs (6-1, 2-1 MW) are looking for their third Mountain West win of the season.

Fresno State is coming off of a bye week, and the players used the week to heal. Sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene and senior linebacker Levelle Bailey are two of the Bulldog players who suffered injuries within the last few weeks.

“They’ve improved, but we don’t know what their status is going to be quite yet,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Jeff Tedford earlier in the week.

The ‘Dogs are gearing up for a UNLV program that is off to its best start in recent years. The Rebels (6-1, 3-0) MW have not started a season this hot since 1984.

“They’re very well coached. They run the ball well, tackle well,” said Tedford of UNLV. “They deserve to be where they are at, 6-1, with their only loss being to Michigan.”

UNLV’s offense averages 425 yards per game. It has the No. 1 scoring offense in the Mountain West.

“They’ve got an explosive offense, our biggest thing is trying to get them off schedule,” said Bailey. “We’re going to show them things they’ve never seen and try to get them in the backfield.”

During halftime of Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs will be honoring former head coach Pat Hill by inducting him into the ring of honor. Hill coached the Bulldogs for 15 years, from 1997-2011.

“It’s really a humble honor,” said Hill. “If it weren’t for the players I coached and the great coaches I had for many years, I would’ve never been up there.

“It’s about the players. My legacy is that I got to be a part of Fresno State’s legacy.”