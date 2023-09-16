FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team continues non-conference play on Saturday at Arizona State. The Bulldogs and Sun Devils are meeting for the first time since 2018.

Led by Jeff Tedford, Fresno State handed ASU a 31-20 loss in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013. Saturday’s game is also a homecoming for Bulldog quarterback Mikey Keene. The Chandler, Arizona native didn’t lose a game as a starter in high school.

“Its just another game for me. I’m just focused on my preparation this week in facing a tough opponent in ASU,” said Keene.

The Sun Devils are the only Pac-12 opponent the Bulldogs are facing this season.

With a win on Saturday, it will be the first time since 2018 that Fresno State has defeated two Power 5 opponents in the same season. (The ‘Dogs handed Purdue a 39-35 loss in Week One.)

“They have a lot of really good players. A lot of speed on the field,” said Tedford. “The offensive line is big and physical and they have speed outside. Pretty much all the way around they’re a gifted crew.”

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Sun Devils is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.