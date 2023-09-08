FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team hosts Eastern Washington on Saturday night in its home opener. The Bulldogs and Eagles are meeting for the first time in program history. Fresno State is coming off a season opening 39-35 victory over Purdue.

With a win on Saturday, the Bulldogs would start the year at 2-0 for the first time since 2013. The ‘Dogs are currently riding a 10-game win streak which is the third-longest active winning streak in the nation.

“Eastern Washington plays really hard on defense. Offensively they do a lot of things. You have to be prepared for many different things. They’re very challenging for sure” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford.

The Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator Pat McCann and running backs coach Aaron Prier both had previous coaching stops at EWU.

“Coach Aaron Best is an intense individual. He goes hard and works hard. The players go hard across the board at every position” said McCann.

The Bulldogs are hosting its first home game since November 2022. The Red Wave has a chance to see a handful of new stars on Fresno State’s roster.

“One thing I know for sure, the Valley loves their Bulldogs. I saw that when we had fan appreciation day. Before that, I could get the sense of community” said senior wide receiver Jaelen Gill.

During halftime of Saturday’s game, Fresno State will honor legendary head coach Jim Sweeney by inducting him into the Fresno State Ring of Honor.

“He’s the godfather of this program, in my opinion. He’s the one who put it on the map. He really left a mark on college football and, for sure, Fresno State football” said Tedford.