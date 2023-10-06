FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team continues conference play on Saturday as the No. 24 Bulldogs (5-0) are preparing for the (4-1) Wyoming Cowboys.

Wyoming’s only loss this season came against Texas.

“They’re a very well-coached and physical team,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “You have to earn everything you get with them. They’re strong all the way around.”

Fresno State is headed to a tough Mountain West environment. Teams have to play at an elevation of 7,220 feet in Laramie, Wyoming.

“They’re going to have a phenomenal atmosphere. Laramie is going to be jumping, I’m excited for that,” said Fresno State sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene. “This week is what college football is all about.”

Wyoming has not defeated Fresno State since 2014. And in the last two meetings, the Bulldogs’ defense has shut out the Cowboys.

“They’re a tough, hard-nosed, gritty group. A lot like us in that way, so it’s going to be a good matchup,” said Fresno State defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Cowboys on Saturday is at 5pm PT.