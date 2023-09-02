FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team opens the 2023 season on the road at Big Ten foe Purdue. The Bulldogs and Boilermakers have never met before.

“We have a lot of respect for them. They were very successful last year. Its exciting now to finish camp and move onto the season” said Bulldogs’ head coach Jeff Tedford.

Ahead of Fresno State’s matchup against the Boilermakers, head coach Jeff Tedford named UCF transfer Mikey Keene QB1. “Mikey was a little more consistent. There’s only one ball on the field so that’s what we settled on” said Tedford.

Purdue has a first year head coach in Ryan Walters. Walters shared praise and respect for the Bulldogs’ head coach.

“To start 1-4 and win ten games and a conference championship and end it on a nine-game win streak tells you how tough they are. How together they are in that building. It’ll be a challenge” said Purdue’s head coach Ryan Walters.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Boilermakers is scheduled for 9 a.m. PST.