FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team opens conference play on Saturday, hosting Nevada. The No. 25 Bulldogs (4-0) wrapped non-conference play undefeated for the first time since 2013.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 53-10 victory over Kent State in Week Four. Now, Fresno State shifts its focus to Nevada. The Wolf Pack has lost 14 straight games.

“They play really hard. They take a lot of pride in what they do,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “You have to bring your ‘A’ game every week in conference. People are extra motivated for conference play.”

Although the Wolf Pack has struggled in recent history, the Bulldogs aren’t overlooking any opponent.

“The real season starts this week. We’ve got a great opponent coming in here in Nevada,” said sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene. “We have to take it one week at a time.”

Keene has had a lot of success as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. He has led Fresno State to an undefeated start, throwing 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions through his first four games.

“Hate losing way more than I like winning. The losses stick with you,” he said.

Saturday’s game will mark the first time Fresno State and Nevada open conference play against one another.

“No matter what the situation is between us and them and how the season is going, it’s always a huge competition,” said senior wide receiver Mac Dalena. “They battle hard. It’s definitely going to be a dog fight.”

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Wolf Pack is scheduled for 7:40pm on Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium.