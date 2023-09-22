FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team closes out non-conference play on Saturday, hosting Kent State. The Bulldogs and Golden Flashes are meeting for the first time in program history.

“Kent State is a good football team. They had a good win last week and played Arkansas tough for four quarters,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “They’ll be in here really motivated.”

Fresno State hasn’t played a team from the Mid-American Conference since the Bulldogs hosted Toledo in 2018. The ‘Dogs are 12-6 all time against MAC opponents.

“We need to be able to play fast on Saturday and execute,” said Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene. “Need to be able to put points on the board, and the defense is going to come out and play like they do every week.”

One player on that defense is senior safety Dean Clark. He transferred to Fresno State from Kent State, and is looking forward to facing his former team on Saturday.

“It’s kind of cool in a sense to go against them and see some of the guys I built friendships with,” said Clark.

The Bulldog defense is coming off of an impressive performance on Saturday, handing Arizona State a 29-0 shutout and forcing eight turnovers in the process.

As the Bulldogs turn the page to Kent State, defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle has found a pattern in what the Golden Flashes’ offense could bring.

“You can see a trend in what they’re doing,” said Coyle. “We’re worried about our guys knowing where to line up and how to execute.”

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Golden Flashes is scheduled for 7:30 pm on Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium.