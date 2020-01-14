FS Men’s Basketball ready to host highly-ranked Aztecs

Hear from head coach Justin Hutson and star freshman Orlando Robinson about the matchup with unbeaten San Diego State Tuesday night.

The Aztecs are 17-0 and up to No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll this week.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. at Save Mart Center Tuesday night.

Tickets for Tuesday night’s game (“Pride of the Valley Night”) start as low as $6 through an exclusive “Two for Tuesday” ticket offer (online only, minimum 2 tickets) here: GoBulldogs.com/2forTuesday. Admission for all Fresno State home men’s basketball games is free for Fresno State students, who can also get one free student guest ticket for Tuesday’s game.