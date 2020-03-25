From New England to Tampa Bay? Logan Mankins did that before Tom Brady

Phil Esposito.

Wade Boggs.

Tom Brady.

Three legends, in three different sports.

What do they all have in common? They were stars in Boston who eventually went to Tampa.

Logan Mankins is on that list.

Unlike Brady, who left the Patriots as a free agent, Mankins was traded. In August of 2014, he was sent to the Buccaneers for a tight end and a fourth-round pick.

Mankins, a former first-round pick out of Fresno State, had been a Patriot for nine seasons. He would finish his career in Tampa Bay, and was chosen as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2015, the seventh Pro Bowl selection of his career.