From Fresno, to UTEP to Fresno State: Deon Stroud tweets he is “back home.”

The tweet says it all.

Deon Stroud, a freshman guard at UTEP this past season (playing for former Fresno State head coach Rodney Terry), is transferring back to his hometown to play for Fresno State.

Stroud played in 24 games for the Miners, starting two of them. He averaged 4.3 ppg.

Stroud played his freshman and sophomore years of high school at San Joaquin Memorial before transferring to Trinity International in Las Vegas.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.