Friday’s Fresno State-Boise State game postponed



There will be no Fresno State men’s basketball game on Friday night.

Exactly five hours before the scheduled tipoff at Boise State, the Mountain West conference sent out the following news release:

“Due to COVID-19 issues within the Boise State men’s basketball program, the series finale against Fresno State on Friday, Jan. 22 has been postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced once finalized by the Mountain West and both institutions.”

Fresno State (5-6, 3-6 MW) has lost three straight games, the most recent of which came Wednesday night at Boise State (13-1, 9-0 MW).

The Bulldogs’ next scheduled game is a home game against New Mexico on Thursday night.