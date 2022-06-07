(KGPE) – The Fresno State baseball team finished one game below .500 this season (27-28). In conference play, the Bulldogs were exactly .500 (15-15).

And Zach Morgan hit .364 in conference play (.381 overall).

Morgan, a first team all-Mountain West player this season, was named a finalist on Tuesday for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award. Morgan was a redshirt junior this season and he started all 55 games at catcher.

Zach Morgan is one of three finalists for this award, the winner of which will be announced at the end of this month.