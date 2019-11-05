Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Fresno State’s Williams, Cropper receive national recognition

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanks to Cesar Silva, the Fresno State football team avoided overtime in Hawai’i and left with a 41-38 win.

Silva missed two field goals earlier in that game, so chances of him being named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week were slim.

Evan Williams was honored, though.

Williams, a freshman defensive back making his first career start, was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had nine tackles against Hawai’i and an interception, which set up a scoring drive.

“You know, Evan’s role, obviously, was a lot more because of all the passing that was going on with Hawai’i’s offense,” said head coach Jeff Tedford. “But he showed up, played well. He’s had times throughout the season where he’s played but I thought it was a little more evident that he had a little bit more confidence in understanding the speed of the game, which is a natural progression for freshmen.

“Games are so much different than practice. And we’ve got a lot of young guys playing in a lot of different places.”

One of whom is Jalen Cropper.

Despite running for a touchdown and throwing for a touchdown, Cropper was not named a Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday. He was, though, one of four players nationwide named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll.

The Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll recognizes versatility. Each week, a panel of experts picks players based on performance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com