Fresno State’s Williams, Cropper receive national recognition

Thanks to Cesar Silva, the Fresno State football team avoided overtime in Hawai’i and left with a 41-38 win.

Silva missed two field goals earlier in that game, so chances of him being named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week were slim.

Evan Williams was honored, though.

Williams, a freshman defensive back making his first career start, was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had nine tackles against Hawai’i and an interception, which set up a scoring drive.

“You know, Evan’s role, obviously, was a lot more because of all the passing that was going on with Hawai’i’s offense,” said head coach Jeff Tedford. “But he showed up, played well. He’s had times throughout the season where he’s played but I thought it was a little more evident that he had a little bit more confidence in understanding the speed of the game, which is a natural progression for freshmen.

“Games are so much different than practice. And we’ve got a lot of young guys playing in a lot of different places.”

One of whom is Jalen Cropper.

Despite running for a touchdown and throwing for a touchdown, Cropper was not named a Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday. He was, though, one of four players nationwide named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll.

The Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll recognizes versatility. Each week, a panel of experts picks players based on performance.