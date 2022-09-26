FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After its bye week, the Fresno State football team is back to work, preparing to travel more than 3,000 miles to face UConn on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will make that trip without their two captains, quarterback Jake Haener and defensive back Evan Williams.

“Jake is gonna be week to week with a high ankle issue. Dontae Bull will miss this week. And Evan will be out this week as well,” said head coach Jeff Tedford on Monday morning during his weekly press conference with the local media.

Haener, Bull and Williams were all injured during the Bulldogs’ last game at USC on September 17th. Williams was seen on crutches late in the first half, Haener was carted off the field early in the second half and Bull, a senior offensive lineman, suffered a groin pull, according to Coach Tedford.

“And all those guys are really week to week, nothing really long-term,” he said. “But we just have to see how the recovery comes and, like I said, take it week by week, day by day.”

Haener and Williams are the two season-long captains for the Bulldogs. With Haener out, Logan Fife becomes QB1 vs UConn with Jaylen Henderson moving up to second string. Fife played the majority of the second half against USC, completing 11 of 12 passes for 140 yards.

“It wasn’t too big for him in that environment,” said Tedford of the sophomore signal caller from Tracy. “He looked very comfortable in there and ran the offense well and managed the clock well. All that kind of thing that the quarterback has to do.”

Fresno State (1-2) is playing UConn (1-4) for the just the second time in program history. These teams met last season in Fresno, with the Bulldogs winning, 45-0.