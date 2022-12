Fresno State guard Yanina Todorova is the Mountain West women’s basketball Player of the Week. Todorova is coming off of her second career double-double against Utah Valley. The senior led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Fresno State’s 53-48 win.

Todorova is the first Fresno State player to earn the Player of the Week accolade this season. The ‘Dogs return to action on Tuesday on the road at UCLA at 7 p.m.