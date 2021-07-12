Fresno State’s Ryan Higgins drafted in ninth round by Baltimore Orioles

The Fresno State baseball team was five games below .500 this season (20-25), but Ryan Higgins had a terrific season individually.

Clearly, the Baltimore Orioles were paying attention.

Higgins, who hit .352 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI, was drafted in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday. Higgins played many positions for the Bulldogs this past season, but he was drafted with the intention of being a third baseman for the Orioles.

The value of the 257th pick is $159,700 according to MLB.com.