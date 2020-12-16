Fresno State’s Ronnie Rivers named first team all-MW; Tuitele, Perales named to second team

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ronnie Rivers is a first team all-conference running back, as announced on Tuesday by the Mountain West.

Rivers, a senior at Fresno State, was second in the conference this season with seven rushing touchdowns. He had nine total touchdowns, and 772 total yards.

Offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele and defensive lineman David Perales were both named second team all-Mountain West players on Tuesday. And there were seven Bulldogs named honorable mention, including wide receiver Jalen Cropper and quarterback Jake Haener.