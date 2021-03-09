Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson named second team all-Mountain West

LAS VEGAS (KSEE) – The Mountain West men’s basketball tournament begins on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Fresno State is the No. 6 seed and plays No. 11 New Mexico in the first round.

When that game tips off, the Bulldogs will be led by a second team all-conference player: Orlando Robinson.

Robinson, a sophomore, averaged 14.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 20 conference games this season. In seven of those conference games, he recorded a double-double.

The Mountain West postseason awards were voted on by the league’s eleven head coaches.