Fresno State’s next three opponents have a combined record of 11-1

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A lot of times someone will say that a team that has been struggling is “better than its record.”

Former NFL head coach Bill Parcells used to say, “you are what your record says you are.”

This is not about Fresno State (3-1), this is about Fresno State’s opponents; they have not been very good this season.

But they are about to be.

The Bulldogs’ last three games, all wins, were against Colorado State (1-2), UNLV (0-4) and Utah State (0-4).

Combined, those teams are 1-10 this season.

The Bulldogs’ next three games, starting this Saturday, are against San Jose State (4-0), San Diego State (3-1) and Nevada (4-0).

That is what is known as “night and day.”

“There was a time last week where I couldn’t even remember who was the next game after Utah State,” said Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer. “Every day is a new challenge with just how we are in 2020. And you just try to get through that day and make the best plans you can for that weekend…that being said, that’s how we are right now, we are focused on San Jose and nothing beyond that.

“Over the years, that’s one of the biggest things I’ve learned.”