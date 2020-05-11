Fresno State’s Marvelle Harris and Deshon Taylor named to Mountain West all-decade team

In 2016, the Fresno State men’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years. Marvelle Harris was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer that season, averaging 20.7 ppg.

Harris, an honorable mention all-American by the Associated Press in 2016, had a great career at Fresno State. On Thursday, he was named to the Mountain West’s all-decade team by LastWordOnProBasketball.com, a website that is part of a network featuring more than 300 writers and 50 administrators.

And Harris is not the only ex-Fresno State player honored; Deshon Taylor was also named to the all-decade team.

The starting five:

G Jimmer Fredette, BYU

G Marvelle Harris, Fresno State

F Kawhi Leonard, San Diego State

G Sam Merrill, Utah State

G Kendall Williams, New Mexico

The bench:

G Jamaal Franklin, San Diego State

G Derrick Marks, Boise State

F Caleb Martin, Nevada

F Larry Nance, Jr, Wyoming

G Deshon Taylor, Fresno State

Taylor, a two-time first team all-Mountain West selection, averaged 16 ppg in three seasons at Fresno State.

