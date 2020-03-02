Fresno State’s Maddi Utti named Mountain West Player of the Year

The Fresno State women’s basketball team doesn’t start play in the Mountain West Conference Tournament until Monday, but the Bulldogs were certainly being talked about on Sunday.

A few Bulldogs received conference honors, led by Maddi Utti being named Mountain West Player of the Year. Utti, a junior, averaged a double-double during conference play this season (15.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg).

Haley Cavinder was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year. Cavinder is the only freshman in the conference to be in the top ten in both points per game and rebounds per game.

Jaime White was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year. White led the Bulldogs to a 16-2 conference record, the conference’s regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament.

