FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State women’s basketball team has a new member in its 1,000-point club.

Junior forward Maddi Utti reached the milestone on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ 89-59 win over Wyoming.

Utti began the day eleven points shy of 1,000 in her career, and she scored her tenth and eleventh points of the game on a layup late in the third quarter.

Watch the above video to see her emotional reaction to the milestone!