FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State senior linebacker Levelle Bailey is one of six Mountain West players to land on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Bailey led the team in tackles last year with 88 total and 54 solo. The Bronko Nagurski award honors the Football Writers Association of America’s national defensive player of the year.

Bailey enters his final season with the Bulldogs as the most experienced player on the defense. The Sacramento native has started 36 games which is the most on the defensive side of the ball.

The finalists for the trophy will be unveiled on Nov. 15 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 4 at the awards banquet in Charlotte, NC.

Fresno State’s linebackers coach Tim Skipper was also named to the watch list as a student-athlete in 2000.