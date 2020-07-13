Fresno State’s Justin Rice named to Bednarik Award watch list

Linebacker Justin Rice was honored on Monday, as one of five Mountain West football players named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

The award is given annually to college football’s defensive player of the year.

Rice, a senior at Fresno State, was a first team all-Mountain West selection last season. He had 112 total tackles, which led the Bulldogs. And he was one of 13 players in the Football Bowl Subdivision to force at least four fumbles.

Justin Rice is the fourth Fresno State player in the last three seasons to be named to the Bednarik Award watch list (Mykal Walker and Juju Hughes in 2019, Jeff Allison in 2018).

