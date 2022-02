Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford briefly spoke about his coaching staff at Wednesday’s signing day media press conference. A handful of familiar faces are on Tedford’s staff in his second stint as head coach of the Bulldogs.

“What is so great about this staff and all the former Fresno State people and coaches they have a tremendous amount of respect for this program” said Tedford. The former Bulldog himself added that the staff has a desire to make his program successful.