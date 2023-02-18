FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State senior Isaih Moore announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will be out for the remainder of the season.
Moore shared that at the beginning of the season he had surgery to fix an ongoing injury but did not give himself proper time to rehab and recover. The center announced that he will be out for the remainder of the year to take time to fully recover and receive proper rehab.
Moore transferred to Fresno State after spending the previous season at Southern Miss. He also played for St. John’s, Pearl River Community College, and the College of Charleston.
Junior center Eduardo Andre has stepped up in Moore’s absence for the Bulldogs.