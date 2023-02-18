FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State senior Isaih Moore announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will be out for the remainder of the season.

Moore shared that at the beginning of the season he had surgery to fix an ongoing injury but did not give himself proper time to rehab and recover. The center announced that he will be out for the remainder of the year to take time to fully recover and receive proper rehab.

Moore transferred to Fresno State after spending the previous season at Southern Miss. He also played for St. John’s, Pearl River Community College, and the College of Charleston.

Junior center Eduardo Andre has stepped up in Moore’s absence for the Bulldogs.

To all of the fans that are concerned about why I am not playing, I just want you to hear it from me without speculation. At the beginning of the season I had surgery to fix an ongoing injury. After surgery I quickly returned without really taking the time to fully recover/rehab. — 🌟Isaih Moore🌟 (@Zay_bucks11) February 18, 2023

The constant jumping and running without full recovery has put me at risk of further injury. After careful consideration, I have decided to for go the remainder of the season to take the time to fully recover and get the proper rehab that I need. This is a personal decision. — 🌟Isaih Moore🌟 (@Zay_bucks11) February 18, 2023