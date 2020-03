The Mountain West Tournament tips off for the men on Wednesday in Las Vegas. No. 8 Fresno State plays in the first game, against No. 9 Air Force, at 12 pm PT .

And the Bulldogs will go into that matchup with a couple of honorable mention all-conference players in senior Nate Grimes and freshman Orlando Robinson.

Grimes averaged 10.7 rebounds per game in the Mountain West this season, second-best in the conference. Robinson averaged 12.4 ppg and 6.3 rpg in the Mountain West this season.