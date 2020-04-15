Fresno State’s DC: “RKB” stands for “Right Kind (of) Bulldogs”

COVID-19 Information

FRESNO, Calif. – According to Fresno State’s new defensive coordinator, there is a term for players the Bulldogs target in recruiting: RKB.

It stands for ‘Right Kind (of) Bulldogs.’

“You have to have someone who is willing to be pushed, and who wants to be competitively great at everything they do,” said William Inge during a Zoom call on Tuesday. “And I think for me, that’s something that I always look for when I’m on the recruiting trail and we had to work relentlessly at trying to find that.

“For us, we call them the ‘RKBs,’ the ‘Right Kind of Bulldogs.'”

Bulldog Insider Podcast