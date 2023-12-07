FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six days after Fresno State announced that head football coach Jeff Tedford was stepping away to address health concerns, acting head coach Tim Skipper spoke to the media.

“I don’t really have any updates and I would leave that to him to give updates and things like that,” said Skipper on Thursday afternoon.

Tim Skipper, Fresno State’s linebackers coach and a former Fresno State player, will lead the Bulldogs (8-4) against New Mexico State (10-4) on Saturday, December 16th in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

The game is in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and it will be Fresno State’s fourth appearance in this particular bowl game.

“As I said, I’m just thinking about him and all of my prayers go to him to get healthy and to be normal and all that good stuff,” said Skipper. “So that’s kind of where it is with Coach Tedford.”

Fresno State ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak.