Colorado Springs, Colo. (KSEE) – On Monday, the Fresno State football team will take the field for the first day of spring practice. The Bulldogs in 2023 will look a lot different than in 2022, however their goal won’t change: to win a conference championship.

Fresno State is the defending conference champion in the Mountain West, and coming off of a ten-win season.

On Thursday, the Mountain West released its schedule for this season. The Bulldogs already knew their conference opponents, but now what is known is the order in which they will play those teams. This is the first phase of scheduling; the next phase involves the conference’s television partners, and that is where kickoff times get announced as well as movement of some games to other days of the week.

What is known at this time is Fresno State will open conference play at home against Nevada, in late September, the Bulldogs will have a ‘bye’ the weekend of October 21st and they do not have to leave the state of California for the final month-and-a-half of the regular season.

The Mountain West Conference does have not divisions anymore in football. The two teams that will play in the conference championship game at the end of the season will be the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage.