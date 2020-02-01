Fresno State wrestling team loses at home to No. 18 Iowa State

FRESNO, Calif. – Josh Hokit did not wrestle on Friday night at the Save Mart Center.

Neither did David Carr, for Iowa State.

Even without those two, there were still plenty of nationally-ranked wrestlers on the mat, including Jarrett Degen.

Degen, the nation’s No. 7 wrestler at 149 pounds, pinned Fresno State’s Greg Gaxiola in the second period to give Iowa State a 20-0 lead.

It was at that point when the Bulldogs won three matches in a row: Jacob Wright (157 lbs), Adam Kemp (165 lbs) and Brandon Martino (174 lbs).

Iowa State, however, still won the dual, 34-9.