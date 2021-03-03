Fresno State wrestling team heads to Tulsa for Big 12 Championship

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State wrestling team leaves on Thursday for Tulsa, Oklahoma and the Big 12 Championship.

It has been awhile since the Bulldogs last competed: February 6th. (They have had some cancellations due to COVID-19.)

But going into the conference championship, they have two seeded wrestlers: DJ Lloren, No. 4 at 141 lbs and Hunter Cruz, No. 8 at 184 lbs.

“We got a few guys that have had really good seasons,” said Fresno State head wrestling coach Troy Steiner. “Haiden Drury at 133 has performed very well. He’s been a little inconsistent, but you’re gonna see that with a young guy…DJ, obviously, has performed well. He’s undefeated right now and ranked 11th in the country. And I expect him to go into Big 12 and set the tone for what he wants to accomplish at the end of this year.”