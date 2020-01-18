Fresno State wrestling team beats Duke for the second time in a week

FRESNO, Calif. – At this time last week, the Fresno State wrestling team was in Hampton, Virginia.

The Bulldogs wrestled in the Virginia Duals, and they finished in third place. Along the way, they blanked Duke, 50-0.

On Friday, Fresno State faced Duke again.

This dual took place at the Save Mart Center, but the result was the same.

Behind victories from Beau Colombini, Hunter Cruz, Isaiah Perez and Josh Hokit, the Bulldogs easily beat the Blue Devils, 34-7.

Fresno State (7-5) has now won seven of its last eight duals and improves to 4-1 at home this season.

