(KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno State senior wide receiver Erik Brooks is entering his sixth and final year with the program. The Corona native has worked his way up the depth chart over the last five seasons with the Bulldogs.

During the 2022 season, Brooks played in all 14 games and earned a start in the Mountain West Championship game in early-December against Boise State.

He finished the year with 37 receptions for 391 yards and three touchdowns. One of Brooks’ most notable touchdowns was in mid-September at USC.

Brooks has the opportunity to earn a consistent starting spot this fall with the departure of veteran receivers like Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Nikko Remigio, and Zane Pope. He joined the Bulldogs’ program as a walk-on and has earned himself a leadership role in the receiver room.

“When I first came here I was hoping I could contribute to a college football team in any way that I could. Get on the field and make those big plays, hear my name called, score touchdowns” said Brooks.

Entering his final season with Fresno State, Brooks was chosen to represent the Bulldogs’ offense at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas.

“Looking back on every little progress I’ve made each season to get better as a football player has been really cool to see” added Brooks.

The Bulldogs open the 2023 season on the road at Purdue on Saturday, September 2.