FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State women’s soccer team hosted No. 1 UCLA on Saturday afternoon for an exhibition match. The Bruins are the reigning NCAA division I national champions.

The Bruins struck early scoring four minutes into the game. At the half, UCLA led 2-0 over Fresno State. Ultimately, the Bruins beat Fresno State 4-0.

Fresno State will open its season on Thursday night against Cal Poly. Kickoff at Bulldog Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.