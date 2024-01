FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State women’s basketball team dominated Utah State 90-64. The Bulldogs were led by Mia Jacobs who tallied 23 points and nine rebounds. Jacobs led the team in scoring for the seventh time this season.

With the win, the ‘Dogs improve to (10-8, 3-2 MW). Fresno State returns to action on Saturday, January 20 in Reno to face the Nevada Wolf Pack.