FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State women’s basketball team earned its third conference victory of the season. The Bulldogs beat Nevada 58-55.

The Bulldogs won their second-straight game and tenth overall. Yanina Todorova led the way for the Bulldogs scoring 18 points and recording four rebounds. Amaya West tallied 15 points and collected six rebounds.

Fresno State returns to action on Saturday, February 25 on the road at San Jose State. Opening tip is set for 1 p.m.