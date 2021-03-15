Fresno State women’s basketball team selected for 2021 WNIT

The season continues for the Fresno State women’s basketball team. On Monday, the field was announced for the 32-team postseason WNIT and it includes the Bulldogs.

Fresno State (16-10) is one of two Mountain West teams to play in this year’s WNIT (New Mexico).

The Bulldogs went 2-1 in Las Vegas last week at the Mountain West Tournament, losing in the championship game to Wyoming. This will be their ninth appearance in the WNIT.