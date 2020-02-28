Fresno State women’s basketball team loses two of last three games heading into MW Tournament

For the first 15 games in conference, the Fresno State women’s basketball team was unbeatable.

Literally.

It did not matter if the Bulldogs were down by double digits in the fourth quarter, they still won.

That, however, is no longer the case.

On Thursday, despite a game-high 19 points from freshman guard Hanna Cavinder, Fresno State lost at Wyoming, 64-55. The Bulldogs (23-6, 16-2 MW) are still the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, which begins on Sunday in Las Vegas, but they now enter the tournament having lost two of their last three games.

Fresno State’s first game in the Mountain West Tournament is on Monday at 12pm PT. The Bulldogs will play either No. 8 Nevada or No. 9 New Mexico.